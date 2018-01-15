Vodafone Red Entertainment passes: everything you need to know

Vodafone customers on a Red Entertainment pay monthly plan can get a free 24-month subscription to Sky Sports Mobile, Spotify Premium or Now TV Entertainment included in their contract.

So how do you claim your free subscription? Can you switch between Sky Sports and Spotify? And how much could a Red Entertainment pass save you over your 2-year contract? Read on to find out everything you need to know about Vodafone’s Red Entertainment passes.

How do I qualify for a Red Entertainment pass?

If you sign up for a Vodafone pay monthly Red Entertainment plan, you’ll be eligible for a Red Entertainment pass for the duration of your phone contract.

What can I get with my Red Entertainment pass?

A Red Entertainment pass will get you a free subscription to Now TV Entertainment, Sky Sports Mobile or Spotify Premium. So whether you love binge-watching the latest TV shows, streaming music or following your favourite football team, there’s a subscription to suit you.

Now TV Entertainment

Choose a NOW TV Entertainment Pass and you’ll get up to 24 months of unlimited access to 11 of the most popular pay TV entertainment channels in the UK. These include Sky Atlantic, Sky 1 and Comedy Central.

You’ll also have access to over 250 box sets as soon as you sign up, including mega-hits Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead and Billions.

You can watch shows live or on catch up, and you can stream programmes on the go.

Sky Sports Mobile TV

If you choose Sky Sports Mobile TV Pack 1 for your Vodafone Red Entertainment pass, you’ll get unlimited access to Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports News and Sky News on your mobile phone.

This not only lets you see Premier League matches and spend your Saturday afternoons watching Jeff and the boys, but there’s a whole host of other sports you can watch too. So, if football isn’t your thing, you can also watch rugby, tennis, darts and even NFL matches.

And if you’re a real sports fanatic, you can add Sky Sports Mobile TV Pack 2 for an extra £5 a month. This will get you Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports F1 as well as all the channels included in Pack 1.

The additional £5 monthly charge will be added onto your phone bill via Vodafone Charge to Bill. More on this in a minute.

Spotify Premium

If music’s more your thing, you can use your Red Entertainment pass to get 24 months of free Spotify Premium instead.

In case you’re not aware, Spotify Premium gives you advert-free access to over 30 million tracks from thousands of artists. You can stream music on the go, create custom playlists and download songs to listen to when you don’t have internet access.

How much will a Red Entertainment pass save me?

It depends which Entertainment pass you choose.

A Now TV Entertainment pass normally costs £7.99 a month. So if you opt for this as your free Red Entertainment pass, you’ll save £191.76 over the course of your 2-year contract.

The Sky Sports Mobile TV Pack 1 subscription would ordinarily set you back £5.99 a month. Choose it as your free Red Entertainment pass and it’ll save you a total of £143.76 by the end of your 24-month contract.

Spotify Premium actually works out as the best deal as it normally costs £9.99 a month. Get it as a free Red Entertainment pass and you’re looking at a saving of £239.76 over the two years.

Can I change my Red Entertainment pass?

Unfortunately, not. Once you’ve chosen an entertainment pack, that’ll be the one you’re stuck with until your contract runs out.

However, once you reach the end of your contract, if you upgrade and choose another entertainment-inclusive contract, you can choose a different free subscription.

Can I add more Entertainment passes with Vodafone’s Charge to Bill scheme?

Yes, you can. Charge to Bill lets you add more entertainment packages to your contract. So, if you’ve chosen a Now TV Red Entertainment pass but you also want Sky Sports Mobile TV, you can just add it onto your bill. This also extends to Sky Sports Mobile TV Pack 2, as well as other services, such as Readly Magazines, Facebook Games and the Playstation Store.

As the name implies though, Charge to Bill ain’t free. But it does let you manage your subscriptions as part of your monthly phone bill, making it easier for you to keep track of your spending.

Does the Red Entertainment pass give you data-free streaming?

Alas, not at the moment. However, you can purchase a Vodafone Pass to give you unlimited data-free streaming for music or video.

While the video pass doesn’t currently cover Now TV or Sky Sports Mobile TV, a music pass will let you use Spotify Premium as much as you like without eating into your data allowance.

Tempted? Take a look at all our best Vodafone deals.