The highlights

The latest handset from Huawei’s little brother brand Honor is loaded with specs and a snazzy display that’s perfect for watching content and scrolling through photos. Its holographic design is a real eye-catcher too.

At a glance

6.2-inch display

48MP front camera

32MP front camera

128 GB internal storage

Available in Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Icelandic White, Phantom Blue

How good is the Honor 20 display?

The large Full HD screen on the Honor 20 is just the thing for streaming shows and watching content. It’s colourful, bright and full of detail.

How good is the Honor 20 camera?

With an Honor phone you’re always guaranteed a decent camera, and the 20 doesn’t disappoint. On the back of this smartphone you’ll find four cameras, with the main camera an immensely impressive 48MP. You can snap a range of fantastically detailed shots - from intimate portraits to sweeping landscapes. The front camera has you looking your best too with 32MP bring your selfie to life.

How long does the Honor 20 battery last?

When you’re using a phone this good, the last thing you want is a battery that doesn’t last the distance. Not only is the Honor 20 packing a powerful 3,750 mAh battery that is more than enough to get through an entire day’s worth of use it also has a quite excellent fast charge feature that gets you 50% in just 30 minutes.

How much does the Honor 20 cost?

The Honor 20 costs just £369 SIM-free, that’s an incredible bargain for a phone this good.

This is cheap even for a mid-range phone, it would make a great gift for a younger smartphone user.

Are there cheap deals for the Honor 20?

If you don’t want to spend a chunk on the handset but still want the Honor 20, check out our pay monthly deals in the tables above for a range of deals.

Whether you’re after loads of data or low monthly spend, you can pick the perfect deal to suit your needs.