What has the Honor 20 Pro got to offer?

The Honor 20 Pro’s features include:

6.26-inch screen 48-megapixel main camera 32-megapixel selfie camera Optical image stabilisation Super Night Mode for low-light shots 4,000mAh battery 9.1 surround sound 8GB RAM 256 GB storage

Quad camera set-up

With four cameras on the back, the Honor 20 Pro is ready to take photos whatever the circumstances.

The main camera has a 48-megapixel sensor, which is high-resolution enough to print your shots at a huge size with no loss of detail. That’s joined by a 16-megapixel camera with a super wide angle lens that’s ideal for group shots and panoramas.

Also on duty is an 8-megapixel telephoto lens for zooming in, and a 2-megapixel macro lens for close-up nature shots. It’s like having a pro photographer in your pocket.

So you’ll always be able to take a wide range of photos, whether you want personal family portraits or shareable social snaps.

You have the power

Inside is the world’s first 7nm mobile AI chipset, the Kirin 980. This is 75% faster than its predecessor, and 58% more power efficient. So you’ve instantly got an upgrade in terms of processing power.

The graphics chipset is also a huge step on. It’s 46% more powerful than its predecessor, and 178% more power efficient. All that power is at your fingertips. This means your phone runs smoothly and efficiently, with all those apps performing exactly how they should be.

How good is the Honor 20 Pro battery?

The 4,000mAh battery gives you up to 141 hours of music playback, 19 hours of video playback or 29 hours of talk time.

It’s quick to charge, too. You’ll get 50% battery life from just 30 minutes plugged into the mains. Invaluable if you have to leave the house in a hurry as you’ll never be stuck to charging a cable for long and your day won't get held up.

Holographic paint job

The 20 Pro’s holographic design makes the phone’s paint job look a slightly different colour as you move it in the light. Available in Phantom Blue or Phantom Black colour schemes, it’s guaranteed to turn heads.

Why choose the Honor 20 Pro over the Honor 20?

The Honor 20 Pro’s fingerprint sensor is built into the screen, whereas the Honor 20’s is built into the power button on the side. The 20 Pro has a more innovative paint scheme, more powerful cameras and more power and storage.

In other words, the Honor 20 Pro is a more powerful, more eye-catching take on the standard Honor 20.

The Honor 20 is a great smartphone that is available for a fraction of the price of some of the more expensive devices out there.

It’s a really good choice for younger (and older) smartphone users, who still want great features but perhaps don’t want the premium devices that come with larger costs.