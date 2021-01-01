 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Huawei
Mate 20 X 5G deals

Mate 20 X 5G

    Huawei Mate 20 X 5G

    The highlights

    Is it a smartphone? Is it a tablet? It's the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G! Packing one of the biggest screens you’ll see on a smartphone, this device is made for media, and with 5G you’ll be streaming in seconds and downloading in a dash.

    At a glance

    • 7.2-inch display
    • 40MP + 20MP + 8MP triple camera
    • 24MP selfie camera
    • 256GB internal storage
    • Available in Emerald Green

    How big is the Huawei Mate 20X 5G screen?

    You will be amazed when you see the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G in action. With a screen bigger than 7-inches, it’s one of the biggest smartphones out there. And with OLED technology giving you a dazzling display with bright colours and clear details, you’ll soon be getting lost in movies, games and all your other favourite entertainment

    Triple threat photography

    The Huawei Mate 20 X 5G has a powerful Leica camera that’s primed for perfect photos. Whether you’re taking striking portraits, sweeping landscapes or smiley selfies you’re covered for all types of pictures.

    How good is the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G battery?

    You don’t have to worry about running out of battery when you need it, the Huawei Mate X 5G has a powerful battery that keeps going for the whole day. And for those moments when you forgot to charge or get caught short, SuperCharge gives you a quick battery boost in moments.

    Is the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G ready?

    As the name suggests, the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G is all set for ultra-fast speeds and lightning-quick connections. As long as you have signed up to your network’s 5G plan you’re all set to get involved in the new wave of mobile tech.

    Want to know more about 5G? Check out our all-points covered guide.

    FAQs

