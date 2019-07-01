Monthly cost
Upfront cost
Data
Networks
Contract length
- Huawei P30 Lite 128gbiD MobileHuawei P30 Lite 128gbSee DealUnlimited
data£20.99
per monthUpfront costFreeTotal cost£503.76Contract length24 months
- Huawei P30 Lite 128gbThree Mobile
via ChitterchatterHuawei P30 Lite 128gbSee Deal8GB
data£22.00
per monthUpfront cost£39.00Total cost£567.00Contract length24 months
- Huawei P30 Lite 128gbThree Mobile
via ChitterchatterHuawei P30 Lite 128gbSee Deal8GB
data£24.00
per monthUpfront costFreeTotal cost£576.00Contract length24 months
- Huawei P30 Lite 128gbVodafone
via ChitterchatterHuawei P30 Lite 128gbSee Deal6GB
data£16.00
per monthUpfront cost£69.00Total cost£453.00Contract length24 months
- Huawei P30 Lite 128gbThree Mobile
via ChitterchatterHuawei P30 Lite 128gbSee Deal8GB
data£19.00
per monthUpfront cost£99.00Total cost£555.00Contract length24 months
- Huawei P30 Lite 128gbThree Mobile
via ChitterchatterHuawei P30 Lite 128gbSee Deal100GB
data£34.00
per monthUpfront cost£39.00Total cost£855.00Contract length24 months
Uswitchservices are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. To find out more about how our site works, click here. If a deal is ‘promoted’ on Uswitch’s tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers.