Why should I buy an LG G6 SIM free?

Simply put, it usually works out a lot cheaper than paying for it on a traditional two-year contract.

You'll also get a much wider choice of network providers, as well as far more flexibility. If you sign up for a SIM-only deal, you can choose a 12-month contract or even a 1-month rolling contract. That means you can switch to another deal if you spot a cheaper contract. Or one that more closely matches the monthly allowances you require.

Even better, you'll be able to buy a new phone whenever you like. Because you’re not locked in to a long contract, you’re free to sell your SIM-free LG G6 and put the proceeds towards your next handset.

Why shouldn’t I buy an LG G6 SIM-free?

The only reason not to pay for a brand-new LG G6 upfront is that it will probably mean parting with £649 in one go.

However, if you get a phone on a two-year contract, you can spread the cost of the phone over two years.

