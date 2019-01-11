 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Apple cuts iPhone XR price in China. Is UK next?

11 January 2019 Last updated: 16 December 2019
This time in China.
iPhone XR all colourways hero size

Apple has once again decided to cut the price of its iPhone XR, slashing $100 off the cost in China.

The move will allow networks to buy the phone more cheaply from Apple, meaning consumers will also benefit from lower prices when snapping up the phone on contract.

What was our take on the iPhone XR? Read the Uswitch review.

Apple pulled a similar move in Japan at the end of 2018, when it first became clear that sales of its latest iPhones were slower than anticipated.

Earlier this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook described as ‘bologna’ reports that the iPhone XR was a flop.

He said that it was currently the bestselling of all available iPhones, but refused to divulge exact figures.

The latest price cut comes as Apple struggles in the wake of a shock profit warning, which it has blamed on the current economic climate in China.

However, its decision to offer iOS 12 on older devices is also likely to have affected current sales, a move which Cook says does not bother him.

Whether Apple decides to cut the iPhone XR price in the UK remains unclear. But with its problems mounting, hope is growing that it may do just that.

Joe Minihane

11 January 2019 Last updated: 16 December 2019
Category: News
Tagged: iphone xr, apple

