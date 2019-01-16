 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. Apple launches Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Apple launches Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

16 January 2019
New accessories official following series of leaks.
iphone-xr-smart-battery-case

Apple has officially pulled the wrappers off of new Smart Battery Cases for its 2018 iPhone range.

There are different size cases for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

Each one comes with a dedicated battery on the back, covering the entire space beneath each phone’s main camera.

Apple says the iPhone XS Smart Battery Case offers 33 hours of talk time, 21 hours of internet and 25 hours of video.

That jumps to 37 hours of talk, 20 hours of internet and 25 hours of video for the iPhone XS Max, with the iPhone XR case taking things even further with 39 hours of talk, 22 hours of internet and 27 hours of video.

Each one also comes with support for Qi wireless charging, meaning they’ll work with third-party wireless chargers and Apple’s long–awaited AirPower charging mat.

The three Smart Battery Cases comes in at $129 each, with UK pricing to be confirmed. Expect to pay £129 on these shores.

Read next

Joe Minihane

16 January 2019
Category: News
Tagged: apple, iphone, iphone 11

You may also like

Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Want an Apple phone? We'll help you get the best iPhone for you.

guides - 02 June 2021
What to do if your iPhone overheats

What to do if your iPhone overheats

As the weather heats up, we'll help you make sure your iPhone survives the summer.

guides - 19 May 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Will you be affected?

news - 27 May 2021
Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Are you at risk from third-party products?

news - 26 May 2021
Do your Android apps keep crashing? Here’s how to fix it.

Do your Android apps keep crashing? Here’s how to fix it.

Stop your apps from crashing in a few easy steps.

news - 21 May 2021

Latest news:

back to top