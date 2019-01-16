Apple launches Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

Apple has officially pulled the wrappers off of new Smart Battery Cases for its 2018 iPhone range.

There are different size cases for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

Each one comes with a dedicated battery on the back, covering the entire space beneath each phone’s main camera.

Apple says the iPhone XS Smart Battery Case offers 33 hours of talk time, 21 hours of internet and 25 hours of video.

That jumps to 37 hours of talk, 20 hours of internet and 25 hours of video for the iPhone XS Max, with the iPhone XR case taking things even further with 39 hours of talk, 22 hours of internet and 27 hours of video.

Each one also comes with support for Qi wireless charging, meaning they’ll work with third-party wireless chargers and Apple’s long–awaited AirPower charging mat.

The three Smart Battery Cases comes in at $129 each, with UK pricing to be confirmed. Expect to pay £129 on these shores.