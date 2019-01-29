Apple planning ‘Netflix for games’ subscription service

Apple is weighing up a new gaming subscription service, with tech-watchers have already dubbed ‘Netflix for games’.

Five sources with knowledge of Apple’s plans have confirmed that such an offering is in the works, as the tech giant looks to leverage the popularity of gaming on the iPhone, as well as boost its Apple TV titles.

Interestingly, it seems Apple may even offer exclusive titles, acting as a publisher for major developers.

An exact launch date is not clear and Apple has refused to comment.

So–called ‘freemium’ games, where select levels are available without charge, before the need to purchase in–app credits to play further, dominate the mobile games market.

Apple may be taking a risk with such a plan, but it would at least cut down on the need to pay out for additional levels.

A flat-fee system might also appeal to more casual gamers.

The California company’s need to boost revenue from services in the wake of poor iPhone sales could mean that any gaming platform is ready faster than expected.

Source:

Cheddar