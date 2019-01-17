 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. Google Pixel 3 Lite leaks with 4GB RAM

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Google Pixel 3 Lite leaks with 4GB RAM

17 January 2019
Detailed in lengthy video.

Google’s Pixel 3 was one of the most extensively leaked phones of all time, and now its stablemate looks like it could do the same.

A video posted by a YouTube account named Andro News has shown off what appears to be a near-final version of the budget handset.

Details? It’s got 4GB of RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor. It looks very similar to the Pixel 3, with chunky bezels above and below the screen.

But this being the entry-level handset, there are some compromises.

Namely there’s no secondary selfie camera or front-facing speaker.

The body looks to be plastic rather than metal, but unlike its more expensive siblings it does have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Which is good news for anyone wanting to hang onto their favourite pair of headphones.

There’s also a 5.56-inch screen and a 2,915mAh battery.

The handset reportedly goes toe to toe with the Pixel 3 in terms of photo quality, which would be very appealing to anyone on a budget, as the Pixel 3 is one of the best camera phones around.

There’s no word on when the Pixel 3 Lite will launch, but expect it sooner rather than later.

Read next

Joe Svetlik

17 January 2019
Category: News
Tagged: android, google, google pixel 3, smartphones

You may also like

What are the different mobile operating systems?

What are the different mobile operating systems?

Android? iOS? Windows Phone? Which one's best?

guides - 03 June 2021
How can I make my phone battery last longer?

How can I make my phone battery last longer?

Tips to ensure you're Ever-Ready. Not Never-Ready.

guides - 03 June 2021
How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

Transferring contacts made easy.

guides - 02 June 2021
Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Refurbished? Reconditioned? Used? We take a good look at the world of nearly-new phones.

guides - 19 May 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
Huawei Android ban: everything you need to know

Huawei Android ban: everything you need to know

Own a Huawei smartphone? Here's what you need to know about the Google Android ban.

features - 22 April 2021

Latest news:

back to top