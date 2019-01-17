Google Pixel 3 Lite leaks with 4GB RAM

Google’s Pixel 3 was one of the most extensively leaked phones of all time, and now its stablemate looks like it could do the same.
A video posted by a YouTube account named Andro News has shown off what appears to be a near-final version of the budget handset.
Details? It’s got 4GB of RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor. It looks very similar to the Pixel 3, with chunky bezels above and below the screen.
But this being the entry-level handset, there are some compromises.
Namely there’s no secondary selfie camera or front-facing speaker.
The body looks to be plastic rather than metal, but unlike its more expensive siblings it does have a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Which is good news for anyone wanting to hang onto their favourite pair of headphones.
There’s also a 5.56-inch screen and a 2,915mAh battery.
The handset reportedly goes toe to toe with the Pixel 3 in terms of photo quality, which would be very appealing to anyone on a budget, as the Pixel 3 is one of the best camera phones around.
There’s no word on when the Pixel 3 Lite will launch, but expect it sooner rather than later.
