Huawei P30 Pro to have periscope camera

Huawei’s P30 Pro will have a periscope camera, similar to that recently unveiled by Oppo, rumours suggest.

The feature will allow the user to zoom in to an amazing distance while taking photos without any noticeable drop in picture quality.

Like its predecessor the highly regarded P20, the P30 Pro will have an OLED screen.

But in a break from the past, the standard P30 will purportedly also have an OLED (the standard P20 had an LCD screen).

Not only does this mean the P30 will have a better screen with more accurate colours, it will also allow it to have a fingerprint reader built into the screen.

That means no unsightly big notch to house the facial recognition tech. In its place will be a small teardrop notch, as seen on the Huawei Mate 20.

The P30 is rumoured to have a 6.1-inch screen, while the P30 Pro will take the step up to 6.5 inches.

Both phones will be powered buy the Kirin 980 chipset. The P30 will have 8GB of RAM, and the Pro 12GB.

These are all rumours for now. But we should find out whether they’re true or not come the Mobile World Congress trade show at the end of next month.

Source:

QQ, via Playfuldroid