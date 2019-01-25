 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. iOS 12.2 reveals plans for AirPods 2

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

iOS 12.2 reveals plans for AirPods 2

25 January 2019 Last updated: 16 December 2019
Improved Siri support revealed in newly released developer version of software.
airpods-hey-siri

Apple’s forthcoming AirPods 2 will have improved Siri functionality, it has emerged, after the company accidentally confirmed its plans within a newly released test version of iOS 12.

iOS 12.2, available only to developers, reveals that AirPods 2 will allow users to activate Apple’s virtual assistant by simply saying ‘Hey, Siri’.

At the moment, users need to tap the side of their headphones to access the service.

Apple-watchers have found a new notification that confirms the plan. There is no word on when AirPods 2 will be released.

This might not seem like a major change, but it means you’ll be able to easily access Siri while your iPhone is in a bag or pocket, with the chance to send messages, check notifications or change the podcast or playlist you’re listening to.

While not a massive update, iOS 12.2 is set to bring a series of design tweaks to Control Centre, the chance to see an area’s air quality within Apple Maps and mentions of a new Apple News Premium service.

A final version of iOS 12.2 is expected to reach iPhones and iPads in the next few weeks.

In the meantime, expect developers to dig up references to unreleased products, including a new iPad mini and possibly future iPhones.

Source:

9to5mac

Read next

Joe Minihane

25 January 2019 Last updated: 16 December 2019
Category: News
Tagged: apple, ios, iphone

You may also like

What are the different mobile operating systems?

What are the different mobile operating systems?

Android? iOS? Windows Phone? Which one's best?

guides - 03 June 2021
Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Want an Apple phone? We'll help you get the best iPhone for you.

guides - 02 June 2021
What to do if your iPhone overheats

What to do if your iPhone overheats

As the weather heats up, we'll help you make sure your iPhone survives the summer.

guides - 19 May 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Will you be affected?

news - 27 May 2021
Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Are you at risk from third-party products?

news - 26 May 2021

Latest news:

back to top