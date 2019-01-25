iOS 12.2 reveals plans for AirPods 2

Apple’s forthcoming AirPods 2 will have improved Siri functionality, it has emerged, after the company accidentally confirmed its plans within a newly released test version of iOS 12.

iOS 12.2, available only to developers, reveals that AirPods 2 will allow users to activate Apple’s virtual assistant by simply saying ‘Hey, Siri’.

At the moment, users need to tap the side of their headphones to access the service.

Apple-watchers have found a new notification that confirms the plan. There is no word on when AirPods 2 will be released.

This might not seem like a major change, but it means you’ll be able to easily access Siri while your iPhone is in a bag or pocket, with the chance to send messages, check notifications or change the podcast or playlist you’re listening to.

While not a massive update, iOS 12.2 is set to bring a series of design tweaks to Control Centre, the chance to see an area’s air quality within Apple Maps and mentions of a new Apple News Premium service.

A final version of iOS 12.2 is expected to reach iPhones and iPads in the next few weeks.

In the meantime, expect developers to dig up references to unreleased products, including a new iPad mini and possibly future iPhones.

Source:

9to5mac