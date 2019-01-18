 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  iPhone 11 Max set to pack larger battery and fast wireless charging

iPhone 11 Max set to pack larger battery and fast wireless charging

18 January 2019
New rumour also details plans for triple lens camera.
iphone-11-triple-camera

Apple’s iPhone 11 Max will come with a larger battery, faster wireless charging capabilities and a triple lens camera aimed at rivalling Huawei’s P20 Pro.

That’s according to a new leak via Chinese social media. C Technology, the account which has revealed the details, has previous form when it comes to teasing plans for Apple’s next–generation smartphones.

Leaked prototypes seen earlier this month have already shown that the iPhone 11 Max will come with a triple-lens camera.

The latest information suggests these will include a wide angle lens, super wide angle lens and 3x optical telephoto zoom.

Whether they will be arranged horizontally across the top of the handset remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Apple is said to be readying a 4,000mAh battery for the iPhone 11 Max, as it looks to boost the battery life of its top–end model.

It’s also claimed that the iPhone 11 Max will feature 15W fast wireless charging, up from 7.5W in the current iPhone XS Max. A 120Hz refresh rate for its display will also match the iPad Pro.

Apple is not expected to launch its iPhone 11 range until September.

Source:

Wccftech

Joe Minihane

18 January 2019
Category: News
Tagged: apple, iphone 11

