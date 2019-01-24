 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. iPhone SE back on sale for a second time

iPhone SE back on sale for a second time

24 January 2019
Apple makes discontinued iPhone available for second time in a week.
iPhone SE hero

Apple’s iPhone SE is once again available from the California tech giant’s official website, the second time in the space of a week that the discontinued device has reappeared.

The 4–inch iPhone is only up for grabs in the United States via the clearance section of the online Apple store. The 32GB model costs just $249, with the 128GB edition available for just 128GB.

That represents a $100 and $150 drop from their original retail prices. Apple stopped selling the iPhone SE in September 2018, following the launch of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

Its decision to restart sales of the iPhone SE suggests it is looking to boost its profits during the current quarter, when it is widely expected to post significant losses following the slow uptake of its new iPhones.

Earlier this month, Apple issued its first profit warning since 2002. Its CEO, Tim Cook, told US TV networks that the iPhone XR was the company’s bestseller, but refused to divulge exact figures.

Supply partners in Asia have been more forthcoming, saying demand for the iPhone XR has slumped since November.

The reemergence of the iPhone SE has not extended beyond the United States, but there’s hope yet that the highly popular version of the device will make another appearance on these shores.

Apple

Joe Minihane

24 January 2019
