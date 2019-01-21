 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. iPhone SE goes back on sale

iPhone SE goes back on sale

21 January 2019
And appears to sell out in a matter of hours.
iPhone SE hero

Apple put its discontinued iPhone SE back on sale over the weekend, with the handset appearing to sell out in a matter of hours.

The surprise move saw the device available via the clearance section Apple’s US website, priced at just $249 for a 32GB model and $399 for 128GB.

That's a drop of $100 and $150 respectively from their original retail price.

Having gone on sale on Saturday, by Sunday evening the listings for each device had been pulled.

Apple either sold out of its allocation or decided it had drummed up enough interest in its old handsets for now.

In the wake of Apple’s recent decision to slash the cost of its iPhone XR in China and Japan, with its supply partners saying demand for 2018’s iPhone range has slumped, the move to bring the iPhone SE back isn’t a huge surprise.

For much of 2018 it was rumoured that Apple was working on an iPhone SE2.

The arrival of the iPhone XR put pay to those stories, but the handset remains hugely popular among those who want the reliability of an iOS product without having to pay a premium.

Joe Minihane

21 January 2019
