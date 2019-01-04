iPhone XS Smart Battery Case hinted at again in iOS 12

A Smart Battery Case for Apple’s iPhone XS and iPhone X appears to be edging ever closer to release, after another reference to the accessory was found within iOS 12.

A Reddit user made the discovery after he hacked an old iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case to work with his iPhone X.

He found that after cutting away the bezels and placing his handset into the case, an icon showing an iPhone XS/X compatible Smart Battery Case appeared within the battery status of tiOS 12.1.2, the latest version of Apple’s smartphone software.

The news comes after a string of rumours suggested Apple was readying a new, sleeker battery case for release ahead of Christmas.

While that didn’t come to pass, it’s likely Apple is now very close to offering the new accessory.

In doing so, it would significantly better the battery life of the iPhone XS for heavy users.

Pricing has yet to be confirmed, although reports suggest the iPhone XS battery case could cost £99.

