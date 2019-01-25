Motorola accidentally leaks entire G7 range

Motorola’s G7 range is due to launch on 7th February, but we already know most of the details. How? Motorola accidentally posted them all on its own website. D’oh!

The line consists of the G7, G7 Plus, G7 Power and G7 Play, which together make up the latest additions to Motorola’s wallet-friendly Moto G family.

All the G7 phones have slim bezels, headphone jacks and all run Android Pie.

The G7 and G7 Plus have 6.24-inch screens with the same resolution of 2,270 x 1,080 pixels.

The only differences between the two are that the G7 Plus has a slightly nippier processor and higher resolution front and rear-facing cameras.

The G7 Play is a little smaller, at 5.7 inches, while the G7 Power stands 6.2 inches. The main selling point of the Power is the battery.

It packs a whopping 5,000mAh battery, which is far more than the other phones’ 3,000mAh models. That should translate to much longer battery life.

There’s no word on price or availability just yet. We’ll bring you all the news once the phones are official.

Source:

CNET