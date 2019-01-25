 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. Motorola accidentally leaks entire G7 range

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Motorola accidentally leaks entire G7 range

25 January 2019 Last updated: 19 December 2019
Put all the details on its website.
Motorola G7 range leak

Motorola’s G7 range is due to launch on 7th February, but we already know most of the details. How? Motorola accidentally posted them all on its own website. D’oh!

The line consists of the G7, G7 Plus, G7 Power and G7 Play, which together make up the latest additions to Motorola’s wallet-friendly Moto G family.

All the G7 phones have slim bezels, headphone jacks and all run Android Pie.

The G7 and G7 Plus have 6.24-inch screens with the same resolution of 2,270 x 1,080 pixels.

The only differences between the two are that the G7 Plus has a slightly nippier processor and higher resolution front and rear-facing cameras.

The G7 Play is a little smaller, at 5.7 inches, while the G7 Power stands 6.2 inches. The main selling point of the Power is the battery.

It packs a whopping 5,000mAh battery, which is far more than the other phones’ 3,000mAh models. That should translate to much longer battery life.

There’s no word on price or availability just yet. We’ll bring you all the news once the phones are official.

Source:

CNET

Read next

Joe Svetlik

25 January 2019 Last updated: 19 December 2019
Category: News
Tagged: android, motorola, smartphones

You may also like

What are the different mobile operating systems?

What are the different mobile operating systems?

Android? iOS? Windows Phone? Which one's best?

guides - 03 June 2021
How can I make my phone battery last longer?

How can I make my phone battery last longer?

Tips to ensure you're Ever-Ready. Not Never-Ready.

guides - 03 June 2021
How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

Transferring contacts made easy.

guides - 02 June 2021
Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Refurbished? Reconditioned? Used? We take a good look at the world of nearly-new phones.

guides - 19 May 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
Huawei Android ban: everything you need to know

Huawei Android ban: everything you need to know

Own a Huawei smartphone? Here's what you need to know about the Google Android ban.

features - 22 April 2021

Latest news:

back to top