Notch-free Google Pixel 4 detailed in new patent

The next generation of Google Pixel handset could lose the screen notch, according to a new patent.

The Pixel 3 XL’s notch was ridiculed for its size. In a bid to make it less unsightly, Google enabled a way of hiding the notch by whacking a great big black bar at the top of the screen.

The downside? It renders that part of the screen unusable, effectively giving you a smaller display on which to watch films or play games.

But that could all change with the Pixel 4. A new patent shows a notchless, all-screen device.

The back of the phone has a two-tone back, like all previous Google Pixel handsets, which suggests this is indeed the Pixel 4.

Also like previous Pixels, the sketches show a power button and volume rocker on the right side, a USB-C port at the bottom and no headphone jack.

The one difference is that the SIM card slot is on the left edge rather than at the bottom. But that’s a minor change.

The Pixel 4 should launch in October, if Google sticks to its current launch schedule.

Before then, we’re expecting the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL, both of which should be more wallet-friendly than their namesakes.

Source:

91Mobiles