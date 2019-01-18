Notch-free Google Pixel 4 detailed in new patent

The next generation of Google Pixel handset could lose the screen notch, according to a new patent.
The Pixel 3 XL’s notch was ridiculed for its size. In a bid to make it less unsightly, Google enabled a way of hiding the notch by whacking a great big black bar at the top of the screen.
The downside? It renders that part of the screen unusable, effectively giving you a smaller display on which to watch films or play games.
But that could all change with the Pixel 4. A new patent shows a notchless, all-screen device.
The back of the phone has a two-tone back, like all previous Google Pixel handsets, which suggests this is indeed the Pixel 4.
Also like previous Pixels, the sketches show a power button and volume rocker on the right side, a USB-C port at the bottom and no headphone jack.
The one difference is that the SIM card slot is on the left edge rather than at the bottom. But that’s a minor change.
The Pixel 4 should launch in October, if Google sticks to its current launch schedule.
Before then, we’re expecting the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL, both of which should be more wallet-friendly than their namesakes.
Source:
-
iPhone 11 Max set to pack larger battery and fast wireless charging
New rumour also details plans for triple lens camera.
-
iPhone slump continues as suppliers cite ‘extraordinary’ fall in demand
Chip makers and other partners say demand has dropped since November.
-
Iconic Motorola RAZR is coming back as a luxury phone
Costing over £1,000.