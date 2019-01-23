Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaks again ahead of February launch

Samsung is struggling to keep a lid on leaks surrounding its upcoming Galaxy S10 range, with yet another image of its top–end Galaxy S10+ appearing on social media.

Well known tipster Ice Universe has revealed a shot of the Galaxy S10+ via Twitter, with its wider ‘hole punch’ showing space for a dual lens front facing camera.

Galaxy S10+ leaked again, saw those two eyes? pic.twitter.com/92UW2HWInS — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 22, 2019

The device looks exactly the same as those seen in leaked official renders, with a massive screen said to come in at 6.4–inches.

There are no major bezels to speak of, suggesting there will be an in–screen fingerprint scanner.

Round the back, Samsung is said to be readying a quad camera for the Galaxy S10+, along with a massive 4,000mAh battery and the latest Android Pie software with Samsung’s own One UI on top.

Samsung is due to hold a special Unpacked event in San Francisco on 20th February, when it will reveal a trio of new Galaxy S10 phones and potentially its Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone.

