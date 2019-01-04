Samsung Galaxy S10 pictured for first time

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 has been pictured for the first time, after renowned tech tipster Evan Blass posted an image of the device to Twitter.

The shot shows a ‘Beyond 1’ version of the Galaxy S10, the codename for the standard–size 5.8–inch model.

As rumoured throughout late 2018, the Galaxy S10 comes with a so–called ‘hole punch’ screen , with a cutout in the top right hand corner for the front–facing camera.

Samsung revealed plans for such a screen, dubbed Infinity O, during its developer conference last November.

Samsung’s mid–range Galaxy A8s smartphone already utilises the Infinity O screen.

The phone does not have any major bezels to speak of, making the Galaxy S10 a true edge–to–edge screen smartphone.

Blass also revealed one other interesting tidbit, suggesting that the Galaxy S10 will be able to wirelessly charge other devices such as smartphones and watches.

Samsung is expected to reveal three version of the Galaxy S10 ahead of February’s Mobile World Congress.

As well as the ‘Beyond 1’ model, a ‘Beyond 2’ o Galaxy S10 Plus is being primed, as well as a Galaxy S10 Lite, set to take on Apple’s iPhone XR.

All devices are expected to feature the latest Qualcomm processors and improved camera setups compared with last year’s Galaxy S9 range.

