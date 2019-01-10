 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch one week before MWC

10 January 2019 Last updated: 07 November 2019
New report claims Unpacked event will be held in San Francisco.
Samsung Galaxy S10 concept wireless charger hero

Samsung will launch its long awaited Galaxy S10 at a special event in San Francisco, during the week before Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona.

A new report from Korea, citing anonymous sources with knowledge of Samsung’s plans, says the event will take place between 18th and 22nd February. MWC starts on 25th February.

Traditionally, Samsung has held events in the Catalan city ahead of MWC, before allowing media and industry insiders to see its new Galaxy devices on the show floor.

By opting for San Francisco, it seems to be aligning the Galaxy S10 closer to major developers and big tech companies based in Silicon Valley.

Rumours have been rife in recent months about what to expect from the Galaxy S10. Samsung is said to be priming three models: a standard 5.8–inch effort, a larger Galaxy S10 Plus with 6.3–inch screen and a more affordable Galaxy S10 Lite, aimed at taking on Apple’s iPhone XR.

Specs–wise, Samsung is readying a new version of its custom Android skin, called One UI, backed up by a triple lens camera in the top–end editions, as well as a hole punch screen which utilises its new Infinity O tech. An in–screen fingerprint scanner and improved facial recognition have also been tipped.

The news comes just a day after EE opened a portal for users to register their interest in the Galaxy S10.

Source:

Korea Herald

Joe Minihane

Category: News
Tagged: samsung, galaxy s10

