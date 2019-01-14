 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. January
  6. Samsung plasters Paris in ads for its foldable phone

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Samsung plasters Paris in ads for its foldable phone

14 January 2019 Last updated: 08 November 2019
Ahead of next month’s Galaxy S10 event.
Samsung Unpacked Paris ad

Next month sees Samsung launch its 10th anniversary Galaxy S phone, alongside its first ever foldable smartphone. As such, it’s going on a marketing bonanza.

The South Korean firm has bombarded central Paris with giant billboards promising the next stage of its evolution will be shown off on 20th February, the day of its Galaxy S10 event. There are two billboards, both in its native Hangul alphabet: one reads “The future unfolds” while the other has the date 20th February.

Samsung has shown off its foldable phone (dubbed Galaxy Fold) at an event in November, as well as at CES last week. Next month’s event could see it given an official launch date, price and specs. Or maybe Samsung will just tease us with a few more details.

Expectations are high for the S10. The S9 had disappointing sales, and Samsung hasn’t made any real technological breakthroughs for a couple of years now, so here’s hoping the S10 doesn’t disappoint. We’ll bring you all the rumours in the run-up, and all the news live from the event itself.

Read next

Joe Svetlik

14 January 2019 Last updated: 08 November 2019
Category: News
Tagged: android, galaxy s10, galaxy fold, smartphones

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S9: what’s the difference?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S9: what’s the difference?

Breaking down the reasons to upgrade.

guides - 03 June 2021
What are the different mobile operating systems?

What are the different mobile operating systems?

Android? iOS? Windows Phone? Which one's best?

guides - 03 June 2021
How can I make my phone battery last longer?

How can I make my phone battery last longer?

Tips to ensure you're Ever-Ready. Not Never-Ready.

guides - 03 June 2021
How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

Transferring contacts made easy.

guides - 02 June 2021
Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Should you buy a refurbished phone? A complete guide

Refurbished? Reconditioned? Used? We take a good look at the world of nearly-new phones.

guides - 19 May 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021

Latest news:

back to top