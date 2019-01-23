 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Xiaomi slashes £50 off the price of the Mi Mix 3 again

23 January 2019 Last updated: 24 January 2019
On sale from Friday.
xiaomi mi mix 3

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will be available for £50 off on Friday. This is the second time the Chinese brand has knocked down the price of its flagship handset this month.

The previous time, on 16th January, the phone sold out in 28 minutes.

The discount brings the price down to £449 when bought off-contract and SIM-free. The phone will be available from mi.com and Ebuyer.

The version on sale has 128GB of memory. Its selfie camera is rated in the top three in the world by DxOMark, the world authority on smartphone cameras.

It features a magnetic sliding action that reveals the front-facing camera. This lets it have a full-screen front.

Wireless charging comes as standard. The phone is available in Sapphire Blue and Onyx Black.

If you want one on Friday, you’d better be quick, as they’re sure to fly off the shelves once again.

Joe Svetlik

23 January 2019 Last updated: 24 January 2019
Category: News
Tagged: android, smartphones, xiaomi

