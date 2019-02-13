AirPods 2 set to be delayed until late 2019

 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
13 February 2019 Last updated: 19 December 2019
Wireless charging case set to go on sale soon, however.
Apple’s long–awaited AirPods 2 look set to be delayed until late 2019, despite recent rumours that they would launch in March.

iOS developer and known tech tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer revealed via Twitter that a source had told him the improved earbuds would not arrive until autumn this year.

However, Apple will still launch a wireless charging case to go with existing AirPods, a product designed to work with its as–yet–unreleased AirPower wireless charging mat.

Rumours about AirPods 2 have been rife for months. Word is that they will feature noise cancelling tech, as well as full support for ‘Hey Siri’ activation.

The latter would mean not having to tap the headphones to use Siri, allowing for full use of an iPhone’s messaging and audio capabilities without having to take it out of a bag or pocket.

AirPower remains a mystery, with reports emerging that it was causing products to overheat and not charging fast enough.

A recent report suggested it would launch in spring, some 18 months after it was first revealed alongside the iPhone X.

Joe Minihane

13 February 2019 Last updated: 19 December 2019
