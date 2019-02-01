 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. February
  6. Apple FaceTime fix edging closer to release

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Apple FaceTime fix edging closer to release

01 February 2019 Last updated: 16 December 2019
iOS 12.1.4 will stop FaceTime ‘listening in’ when users don’t answer calls.
iOS 12 facetime group 2

A fix for FaceTime’s ‘listen in’ bug, which has allowed callers to hear recipients’ conversations even if they don’t pick up, appears to be edging closer to release.

Apple fan sites say they have seen an uptick in visits from devices using iOS 12.1.4, an as–yet–unreleased version of the platform which is likely to contain the much–needed fix.

The problem was revealed earlier this week, forcing Apple to turn off Group FaceTime chats, with privacy watchers suggesting iPhone and iPad owners toggle off FaceTime altogether until new software is released.

Users found that even when they pressed the power button on the side of their iPhone to reject a call, those calling could hear what they were saying. It has been reported that Apple has been aware of the bug for a number of weeks.

The issue comes at a difficult time for Apple, with sales of its 2018 iPhones lagging and previous FaceTime woes, including the ability to see other users’ address book, denting the reputation of its software.

Apple is readying a larger iOS 12.2 update for later in February, with tweaks to user interface and plans for ‘Hey Siri’ activation of AirPods.

Source:

MacRumors

Read next

Joe Minihane

01 February 2019 Last updated: 16 December 2019
Category: News
Tagged: apple, ios, iphone

You may also like

What are the different mobile operating systems?

What are the different mobile operating systems?

Android? iOS? Windows Phone? Which one's best?

guides - 03 June 2021
Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Want an Apple phone? We'll help you get the best iPhone for you.

guides - 02 June 2021
What to do if your iPhone overheats

What to do if your iPhone overheats

As the weather heats up, we'll help you make sure your iPhone survives the summer.

guides - 19 May 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Will you be affected?

news - 27 May 2021
Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Are you at risk from third-party products?

news - 26 May 2021

Latest news:

back to top