Apple FaceTime fix edging closer to release

A fix for FaceTime’s ‘listen in’ bug, which has allowed callers to hear recipients’ conversations even if they don’t pick up, appears to be edging closer to release.

Apple fan sites say they have seen an uptick in visits from devices using iOS 12.1.4, an as–yet–unreleased version of the platform which is likely to contain the much–needed fix.

The problem was revealed earlier this week, forcing Apple to turn off Group FaceTime chats, with privacy watchers suggesting iPhone and iPad owners toggle off FaceTime altogether until new software is released.

Users found that even when they pressed the power button on the side of their iPhone to reject a call, those calling could hear what they were saying. It has been reported that Apple has been aware of the bug for a number of weeks.

The issue comes at a difficult time for Apple, with sales of its 2018 iPhones lagging and previous FaceTime woes, including the ability to see other users’ address book, denting the reputation of its software.

Apple is readying a larger iOS 12.2 update for later in February, with tweaks to user interface and plans for ‘Hey Siri’ activation of AirPods.

Source:

MacRumors