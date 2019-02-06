 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  6. Google Pixel 3 Lite: More details emerge

06 February 2019 Last updated: 07 February 2019
Two cut-price models incoming.
Google Pixel 3 Lite leak

It’s been a quiet couple of weeks on the Pixel 3 Lite front, but now we have some more details to go on.

According to a leak, Google is prepping two models of the cut-price smartphone.

The Pixel 3 Lite will be a budget version of the Pixel 3, and has the model number G020B.

According to rumours, it might launch with the name Google Pixel 3a.

How did we rate the Google Pixel 3? Read the Uswitch review.

The Pixel 3 Lite XL, meanwhile, will be bigger but have similarly stripped-down specs. This handset has the model number G020F and could launch as the Pixel 3a XL.

Both phones are reportedly being made by Foxconn, and will launch in India “soon”. They will cost less than INR 40,000 (about £430).

The Pixel 3 and 3XL offer pure Android with no skin or bloatware (beside the usual Google apps like Maps and Gmail), and some of the best cameras in smartphone town.

So we’re excited by the prospect of cut-price versions.

If Google can keep the same cameras but find a way to offer the phones for less money, it could be onto a winner.

We’ll bring you more news as these two edge towards becoming official.

Source:

MySmartPrice

Joe Svetlik

