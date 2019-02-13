iOS 13 set for 3rd June launch

Apple looks set to unveil its new iOS 13 operating system on 3rd June, after keen Apple watchers revealed that the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) would run for four days from that date.

While Apple itself has yet to confirm the 3-7 June gathering, MacRumors says it has found evidence that a major event will take place on those dates at San Jose’s McEnery Convention Centre. Other companies have the same venue booked in the preceding and following weeks.

Meanwhile, a WWDC affiliated event in a neighbouring park has also been given clearance by local authorities, with Apple confirmed as the host.

Apple traditionally starts WWDC with a keynote from CEO Tim Cook and other executives, when it showcases its latest iOS developments.

iOS 13 promises much, with rumours pointing towards a new dark mode, an overhauled home screen for iPhone and iPad, improved multitasking and possible Apple Pencil support for newer iPhones.

Apple will likely release developer and public beta versions of iOS 13 directly after WWDC, before a full launch in September, alongside updated iPhones.

Source:

MacRumors