 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. February
  6. iPhone apps to work on Macs from 2021

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

iPhone apps to work on Macs from 2021

21 February 2019
Apple’s Marzipan project will make life easier for developers and users.
iOS 12 apps hero

Apple is planning a new initiative which will allow developers to create a single app that will work seamlessly across iPhones, iPads and Macs from 2021.

The project, dubbed Marzipan, is designed to make life easier for developers and improve the quality of apps across all Apple products.

Apple News IOS 12

According to insiders close to Apple, moves will start this year, with developers being offered the chance to port apps from iPad to Mac without having to change the base code.

From 2020, this will be extended to iPhone apps, allowing them to work on Macs with minimal fuss.

However, the big change will come in two years, when developers will be able to take advantage of a new ‘single binary’ approach. This means they’ll only need to submit an app once for both the iOS and Mac App Stores.

apple macbook

It’s hoped that the project will help boost apps on Mac, especially from major players. Netflix does not have its own Mac app, but porting one from iPad or iPhone would make life easier for its development team while also benefitting consumers.

Experts have pointed towards the Mac getting more powerful social media apps, while developers could create richer, more all encompassing iPhone software.

Despite these changes being in the offing, Apple continues to deny that it has plans to merge iOS and Mac OS. For years, rumours persisted that it was looking to bring out a touchscreen MacBook.

However, with the iPad Pro now being sold as a laptop alternative, it seems it’s happy to offer iOS for everyday users and Mac OS for those who want a more powerful experience.

The changes appear to be part of Apple’s wider attempt to recalibrate its business in the wake of dwindling iPhone sales.

It has been reported in recent weeks that it is looking to switch focus to its apps and services businesses, with a Netflix rival and premium news service being primed for a spring launch.

Expect to here more during Apple’s WWDC event in June.

Source:

Bloomberg

Read next

Joe Minihane

21 February 2019
Category: News
Tagged: apple, apps, ios, iphone

You may also like

What are the different mobile operating systems?

What are the different mobile operating systems?

Android? iOS? Windows Phone? Which one's best?

guides - 03 June 2021
Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Want an Apple phone? We'll help you get the best iPhone for you.

guides - 02 June 2021
What to do if your iPhone overheats

What to do if your iPhone overheats

As the weather heats up, we'll help you make sure your iPhone survives the summer.

guides - 19 May 2021
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

features - 22 April 2021
Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Will you be affected?

news - 27 May 2021
Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Are you at risk from third-party products?

news - 26 May 2021

Latest news:

back to top