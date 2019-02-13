iPhone SE 2 render shows how awesome a new mini iPhone could be

Rumours about the iPhone SE 2 have gone annoyingly quiet of late.

Time was you couldn’t move for fresh leaks concerning Apple’s supposed sequel to its mini marvel handset. But the lack of recent hearsay suggests the SE 2 isn’t about to launch anytime soon.

Which is a shame, because as this video shows, it could be an absolute doozy.

It shows a 4-inch handset crammed with all of Apple’s recent iPhone innovations. Slim bezels? Check. Notch for housing the front-facing camera? Check. Edge-to-edge display, plus glass back for wireless charging? Check and check.

It’s just a concept, of course, using renders knocked up using CAD software. But still, we can dream…

However, all hope is not lost. Apple recently started selling the original SE again in limited quantities and promptly sold out, so the demand is there.

But whether Apple will cave and release a smaller and cheaper handset than its current offerings remains to be seen.