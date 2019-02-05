iPhone X: Apple starts selling refurbished models

Apple has started selling refurbished models of its iPhone X, five months after it discontinued its 2017 flagship.

Apple’s UK online store has 64GB and 256GB handsets available in space grey and silver respectively.

The 64GB iPhone X as listed for sale at £769, a huge drop from the original £999 price tag. The 256GB iPhone X will set you back £899, down from £1,149.

What was our take on the iPhone X? Read the Uswitch review.

While the prices are still high, the iPhone X is widely regarded as a better handset than the larger, LCD-screen iPhone X, which starts at £749.

Those keen on buying the refurbished models have been advised to move quickly, with stock likely to be extremely limited.

Apple also has older iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 units for sale in its refurb store.

Apple appears to be pulling out all the stops to boost iPhone sales, following its shock profit warning last month and a series of price cuts for its latest iPhones in Asia.

The latter have apparently prompted renewed interest in Apple’s smartphones in China, but whether it’s enough to give the California company a lift remains to be seen.

Source:

Apple Refurb Store