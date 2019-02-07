Moto G7 family officially unveiled

Motorola has revealed its new Moto G7 family, following a string of leaks, with each handset packing impressive specs with price tags that won’t break the bank.

Leading the line is the new Moto G7 Plus. It’s headline feature is its dual camera system, with two 16-megapixel sensors backed up by Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and AI smarts for taking better pictures.

It packs a Full HD+ display, which clocks in at a massive 6.2 inches, with the promise of 12 hours’ of power from just 15 minutes of charging time. It will cost £269 SIM–free via EE.

The standard Moto G7 also totes a 6.2–inch display, again with Full HD+ tech. Again, there’s a dual lens camera, although this drops to 12 megapixels.

However, Motorola says it’s 50% faster than last year’s edition, with all-day battery to ensure it keeps kicking no matter what tasks you throw at it. It starts at £239 via Amazon.

Perhaps the most enticing for power users is the Moto G7 Power. As the name suggests, this phone is all about the battery life.

It's powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery, which Moto claims will last as long as 60 hours.

Again, there’s a 6.2–inch screen and a Snapdragon processor to get everything moving fast. At £179, it also represents amazing value.

Finally, the Moto G7 Play drops its screen size to a still huge 5.7–inches, but offers widescreen access thanks to its 19:9 aspect ratio.

Motorola also boasts that its 13-megapixel camera comes with zero shutter lag. It costs £149 SIM free.

All four devices will be available to buy here in the UK from 1st March.