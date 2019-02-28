Pre-order a Nokia 9 PureView and get a free pair of wireless headphones

Nokia has a great deal on its new Nokia 9 PureView handset – pre-order the device from Nokia and participating retailers and you’ll get a free pair of Nokia True Wireless Earbuds wireless headphones worth £129.

The time-limited, free-headphones promotion applies when you buy the phone directly from Nokia, or from Amazon, Argos, very.co.uk, Littlewoods.com, Mobilephonesdirect.co.uk and buymobiles.net. John Lewis will also be running the promotion, but not until the phone lands on shop shelves on 21st March.

It's certainly a very, very appealing offer. And users should need no convincing about the quality of the handset either.

The Nokia 9 PureView is one of the most innovative smartphones of recent years, boasting no fewer than five rear cameras. These have different lenses – telephoto, wide-angle etc – to give you a wider variety of shooting options.

They also work together to improve the quality of standard shots. Every time you press the camera shutter, the Nokia 9 PureView takes five shots simultaneously.

The phone then uses artificial intelligence to pick the best parts of each photo and combine them into one picture.

It happens so quickly you won’t notice the awesome processing power at work. The result? Better quality photos with a much better contrast ratio (so details in the light and dark parts of the picture are equally visible).

The Nokia 9 PureView costs £549, which is much cheaper than a lot of rival smartphones. The price is all the more impressive given the free headphones.

The Nokia True Wireless Earbuds are completely wireless – unlike some supposedly wireless headphones, there’s no cable joining them together. Instead you pop them in your ears like you would a set of ear plugs.

As well playing music from your phone, tablet or computer wirelessly, they can take handsfree calls too. When fully charged, you get 3.5 hours of music playback or four hours of talk time.

They come with their own carry case too, which doubles as a portable charger. It gives you an extra three full charges, so you should never run out of juice out and about.

The earbuds are sweat-resistant and splash-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about damaging them in the gym or when caught in a downpour.

The Nokia 9 PureView is available to pre-order now. You can order yours here.

Pre-order or purchase the Nokia 9 PureView before 18th April and redeem your free pair of Nokia True Wireless EarBuds via the site. The offer is limited to the first 500 valid redemptions. See full T&Cs here.