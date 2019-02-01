Samsung all but confirms £2k price tag for folding Galaxy F

The Samsung Galaxy F will be Samsung’s first foldable phone, and as such, it won’t come cheap. But now we have more idea of just how pricey it will be.

According to a Samsung executive, we’re looking at around £2,000 for this slice of mobile innovation.

While the exec didn’t name the price outright, they told Korean media: “The folder phone will be released at twice the price of a premium phone, so a strong user case is needed.” Flagship handsets are now around £1,000, so it follows that the Galaxy F would cost an eye-watering £2,000.

Of course, you get a lot of phone for your money. Rumour has it the Galaxy F will be able to run three different apps at once on different parts of the folding screen, and will unfold from a smartphone form factor to be the size of a tablet.

Still, £2,000 is a lot of money. That executive was right that a strong user case is needed. In other words, Samsung needs to spell out exactly why we need this phone in our lives.

Some will need no convincing. The Galaxy F sounds like the most innovative handset for years, and could inject some much-needed pizzaz into an oversaturated market. While to others its folding skills will be a mere gimmick.

Source:

PhoneArena