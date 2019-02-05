 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Vodafone VeryMe offers free gifts and money off this Valentine’s Day

05 February 2019 Last updated: 11 November 2019
Discounts and treats from likes of Odeon, Hotel Chocolat, Moonpig and Millie’s Cookies.
veryme-vodafone

Vodafone is offering a host of Valentine’s-themed gifts and vouchers as part of its VeryMe Rewards scheme.

Customers can choose from discounts and treats from the likes of Odeon, Hotel Chocolat, Moonpig and Millie’s Cookies.

Romantics can get a date on the cheap by bagging two adult Odeon cinema tickets for £7. If you want to make it even more romantic, you can add 20 per cent off a card and flowers from moonpig.com.

Best not tell the recipient about the money off though. It might spoil the romantic vibe.

Those with a sweet tooth can bag a free selector pack from posh chocolatier Hotel Chocolat, two free cookies from Millie’s Cookies, and free chocolate hearts from the Grown-Up Chocolate Company.

Or a free hot drink and snack at Upper Crust, Caffe Ritazza, Pumpkin, Delice de France or Camden Food Co, and a free coffee at Coco Di Mama.

Staying in? There’s also a £10 Chilli TV credit and a free bottle of fizz at Majestic Wine.

Or if you’re going further afield, there’s 10% off at hotels.com, 30% off airport parking and 15% off car hire at Holiday Extras.

Some of these deals expire before Valentine’s Day, so you’d better get organised. To take advantage, download the My Vodafone app from the App Store or Google Play.

Joe Svetlik

