 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. March
  6. Apple AirPods 2 tipped to launch on 25th March

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Apple AirPods 2 tipped to launch on 25th March

01 March 2019 Last updated: 19 December 2019
And to go on sale just four days later.
apple airpods lifestyle

Apple is rumoured to be holding a press event on 25th March where it will launch some new services – among them its TV streaming service. But it now seems we could see it unveil the much rumoured AirPods 2 there as well.

That’s the word from Spanish Apple website AppleSfera, which claims that a number of industry sources have confirmed Apple will launch the new wireless headphones at the event.

The site also reports they will actually go on sale just four days later, on 29th March.

Airpods

This is backed up by an anonymous supplier who reportedly has connections with various Asian suppliers.

They claim that the lifecycle for Apple’s current-generation AirPods ends on 28th March i.e. the day before the next iteration goes on sale.

If Apple does put the new headphones on sale just four days after they’re announced, it would mark a big shift in strategy since the originals.

The first-generation AirPods took three months to come to market – an age in a product with a lifecycle of around two years – and even then they were in limited supply for the first few months.

airpods-2-cases

So what can we expect from the new buds? Rumour has it they will have built in “Hey Siri” functionality for hands-free voice interaction, better water resistance and health tracking features like a heart rate monitor.

They should also have a new coating that will make them less slippery – handy for keeping them in your hands or your ears.

They’re said to come with a new portable charging case for keeping them juiced up on the go. Some reckon this could be the only change – a kind of AirPods 1.5 before the fully refreshed product launches further down the line.

This would still warrant the discontinuation of the original line, as it would ship with the AirPods as standard.

apple-airpods

Apple’s AirPods are ‘true’ wireless headphones that connect to your device using Bluetooth.

Unlike some wireless pairs, they don’t have a cable connecting them to each other – they’re essentially just a pair of earbuds that talk to each other and your phone through the air.

Apple is also rumoured to launch its long-awaited TV streaming service at the 25th March event, along with its revamped news subscription service.

It could also finally launch its AirPower wireless charging mat – a product that was first shown off over a year ago.

Source:

AppleSfera, via PhoneArena

Read next

Joe Svetlik

01 March 2019 Last updated: 19 December 2019
Category: News
Tagged: apple, ios, ipad, iphone, accessories and wearables

You may also like

What are the different mobile operating systems?

What are the different mobile operating systems?

Android? iOS? Windows Phone? Which one's best?

guides - 03 June 2021
Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Which iPhone should I choose? Get the best model for you

Want an Apple phone? We'll help you get the best iPhone for you.

guides - 02 June 2021
What to do if your iPhone overheats

What to do if your iPhone overheats

As the weather heats up, we'll help you make sure your iPhone survives the summer.

guides - 19 May 2021
Vodafone Neo smart kids review

Vodafone Neo smart kids review

Disney magic meets smart tech and child safety.

reviews - 30 April 2021
Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Virgin Mobile price hike incoming to millions of mobile phone users

Will you be affected?

news - 27 May 2021
Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Student burnt by ‘dodgy’ iPhone cable

Are you at risk from third-party products?

news - 26 May 2021

Latest news:

back to top