Apple video streaming service set to lack original shows at launch

Apple’s heavily tipped video streaming service will launch with little to no original content, focusing instead on shows from the likes of US cable giants HBO and Starz.

A new report from Bloomberg, citing sources close to discussions, says Apple is in frantic negotiations with networks to secure programming for its new platform, which is set to launch at a special event on Monday 25th March.

It’s believed that Apple original content are still in the development stage, with sources saying that the biggest programmes won’t launch until autumn at the earliest.

That’s despite Apple inviting Hollywood A–listers such as Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon to its upcoming event. Both are said to be starring in Apple–made shows.

Networks are said to be unsure as to whether Apple’s streaming service will be a direct rival to its existence, like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, or if its different approach will see fewer original shows and a greater reliance on content brought in from third parties.

Either way, the service is set to go live on iPhones, iPads and Apple TV later this month.

It’s not known whether it will get a U.S. launch first, or whether it will be given a global rollout in a bit to take on Netflix and Amazon immediately.

As well as its video platform, Apple is set to use its special event to unveil its Apple News Subscription service.

Based on Texture, an online magazine startup it acquired last year, the tool will allow users to access content from a wide range of major media outlets for a flat fee off $9.99 in the US.

Additionally, Apple is said to be plotting the launch of a new Apple Pay Credit card. New hardware, such as AirPods, the AirPower charging mat and updated iPads may also be given an airing.

AirPower was first shown off in September 2017, while updated AirPods have long been touted as Apple’s next big thing.

Source:

Bloomberg