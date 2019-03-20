Google Pixel 4 has next-to-no bezels in these concept shots

The Google Pixel 4 isn’t expected to launch until the autumn, but already we have an idea of what to expect. That’s thanks to some conceptual renders of the device from two different sources.

They show the two-tone design of the current and previous Pixel phones but with a hole punch camera on the front, just like the Samsung Galaxy S10. A hole punch camera takes up less space than a notch, meaning you get more screen to play with.

The bezels (borders in phone speak) are also much slimmer than on previous Pixels. Manufacturers across the board are pushing for slimmer bezels on their pricier phones, and we wouldn’t expect Google to be any different.

So what else is new? On the back there’s a dual-camera set-up, much like other manufacturers’ flagship phones.

In fact, some have gone to three, four or even five rear cameras. But with the Pixel, Google has stayed with just one. Maybe the Pixel 4 could buck that trend.

There’s no sign of a fingerprint scanner, so presumably Google is expected to fit it under the screen, again like the Samsung Galaxy S10.

These ultrasonic scanners are quickly becoming the new standard for flagships.

Not only do they allow the phone to have slim-to-no bezels, they’re also more reliable, as they work when your fingers are wet. Traditional capacitative scanners (as seen on the iPhone 8 and previous Apple handsets) struggle to read wet digits.

In terms of specs, details are a bit thin on the ground, though that’s to be expected, considering the phone won’t debut for another seven months or so. The Pixel 4XL is thought to have a 6.5-inch screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 955 processor, along with 6GB of RAM and a 4,030mAh battery.

One thing you can bet on is that Android Q will come as standard.

The Pixel 3 range impressed when it launched at the end of last year. The camera stood out as one of the best around. We’re also expecting a cheaper Pixel range to launch soon, most probably dubbed the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

Source:

Ben Geskin, Phone Designer