New iPads, AirPower and AirPods imminent as Apple store goes down

Apple’s online store has gone down, sending the rumour mill into overdrive about the imminent launch of new products.

The store went down early on Monday, a week before Apple is due to hold a special event on its campus in California.

It’s thought that that gathering will be used to reveal its new video streaming service, a rival to Netflix, as well as a subscription platform for Apple News. Reports had suggested that any new products would be revealed after the event.

Now, though, it seems Apple may be outing new kit early. Plenty of leaks have focused on an updated iPad mini, with a cheaper price tag and faster processor.

This new tablet will maintain its Touch ID button and not pack Face ID like the costlier iPad Pro range.

It’s also thought Apple is priming new AirPods. Some analysts believe these will merely be tweaked versions of the current, bestselling wireless headphones with a new wireless charging case.

Noise cancelling and other audio improvements are not expected until later in 2019.

The inclusion of a wireless charging case, however, does point towards Apple finally releasing AirPower, its wireless charging mat.

Designed to work with the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and last year’s iPhone range, as well as the Apple Watch, AirPower was first seen in September 2017.

Apple allegedly delayed its release due to overheating issues and an inability to charge at a fast enough rate. It stripped all mention of the device from its website in late 2018.

By releasing these products now, Apple will be able to spend its 25th March event showcasing new software.

Its Netflix rival is believed to feature a number of original shows, while its Apple News Premium service will offer access to major media outlets for $9.99 a month. UK pricing has yet to be confirmed.

The event will start at 6pm UK time.