Samsung Galaxy S10 screen rated as one of the best ever

05 March 2019
Its colour accuracy is off the chart.
Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10 Plus homescreens hero size

Here’s another reason to buy the Samsung Galaxy S10: its screen is amazing, according to one early test.

It’s earned the highest ever A+ grade from DisplayMate, a website that specialises in rating screens.

galaxy-s10-launch-display

The site was effusive in its praise, claiming that the OLED panel “matches or sets over a dozen new smartphone display performance records”.

These include a “high brightness mode that is up to 17 per cent brighter (1,215 nits) than the Galaxy S9.”

It singled out the colour accuracy above all other factors, saying the screen is “the most colour accurate display we have ever measured.”

According to DisplayMate, the S10's colour accuracy is “visually indistinguishable from perfect, and almost certainly considerably better than your existing smartphone, living room HDTV, tablet, laptop and computer monitor.”

High praise indeed.

galaxy-s10-launch-display2

It also has better viewing angles than the S9, better blue light spectrum and is more power efficient.

The S10 was announced on 20th February. The range comprises the standard S10, bigger S10 Plus and more wallet-friendly S10e.

All three models let you wirelessly charge another phone or device just by placing it on top of your S10. This isn’t limited to only Samsung products either – you can juice up a recent iPhone too.

galaxy-s10-launch-display6

The S10 Plus has a 6.4-inch screen, while the standard S10’s is 6.1 inches. They both have fingerprint sensors built into the screen.

Not only does this mean they don’t have to be on the side or back (or on an unsightly fat bezel below the screen), it also means they work when your fingers are wet, unlike traditional capacitive sensors.

Both phones have a triple camera arrangement on the rear, with a zoom lens, wide lens and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The S10e has a dual lens snapper – you miss out on the telephoto zoom lens.

galaxy-s10-launch-display8

The S10e is cheaper than its stablemates, starting at £699. The S10 costs £799 for the 128GB model, and £999 for the 512GB one. The S10 Plus starts at £899 for the 128GB, £1,099 for the 512GB and £1,399 for the 1TB.

They’re available to pre-order now, and come with a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds wireless headphones. They’ll be available in shops on Friday.

Source:

DisplayMate

Joe Svetlik

05 March 2019
Category: News
Tagged: android, galaxy s10, samsung, smartphones

Latest news:

