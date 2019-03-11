Sky Mobile offers unlimited streaming via any Sky app

Sky Mobile has updated its Watch feature, allowing customers to stream video via any Sky app without having to use any of their data allowance.

Until now, those wanting to watch Sky Sports, Sky Go, Sky Kids and Sky Cinema have had to utilise their own data to live stream content. Previously, Watch was limited to downloading shows for catching up with offline via Sky Go Extra.

Want to find out more? Here's everything you need to know about Sky Mobile.

It means that even if you only have a 50MB a month data allowance, you can catch any content on Sky channels without using a single MB.

That promises to be a major boon, especially as Sky says that watching a single Premier League game uses up a hefty 2.7GB. An episode of Game of Thrones hoovers up 1.4GB, while a full length feature film uses around 2.5GB.

While Watch is available to all Sky Mobile customers, what you can stream depends on which Sky TV subscription you have. So if you don’t pay for Sky Sports, you won’t be able to watch it on your phone.

However, Sky Mobile does say that those without a TV subscription can at least access free content such as Sky News without affecting their data package.

The changes to Watch add another compelling reason to switch to Sky Mobile. The network already has an extensive array of perks.

Roll allows users to rollover any unused data into their Sky Piggybank, for use for up to three years.

Mix allows you to change your data allowance month by month, depending on how much you need. And Swap allows you to change your phone after a set period without changing your contract: once a year on Swap12 and once every two years on Swap24.

“Streaming films and TV shows on-the-go is now one of the most popular ways to pass time while travelling or commuting – and our new Watch offer makes it easier for our customers to stay up to date with the unmissable must-watch television, from Game of Thrones to F1 races, that we know our customers love,” said Sophia Ahmad, Director of Sky Mobile.