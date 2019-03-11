 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. March
  6. Sky Mobile offers unlimited streaming via any Sky app

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Sky Mobile offers unlimited streaming via any Sky app

11 March 2019 Last updated: 08 July 2019
Watch feature now lets users stream without using data allowance.
Woman using Sky Mobile on the train

Sky Mobile has updated its Watch feature, allowing customers to stream video via any Sky app without having to use any of their data allowance.

Until now, those wanting to watch Sky Sports, Sky Go, Sky Kids and Sky Cinema have had to utilise their own data to live stream content. Previously, Watch was limited to downloading shows for catching up with offline via Sky Go Extra.

Want to find out more? Here's everything you need to know about Sky Mobile.

It means that even if you only have a 50MB a month data allowance, you can catch any content on Sky channels without using a single MB.

That promises to be a major boon, especially as Sky says that watching a single Premier League game uses up a hefty 2.7GB. An episode of Game of Thrones hoovers up 1.4GB, while a full length feature film uses around 2.5GB.

While Watch is available to all Sky Mobile customers, what you can stream depends on which Sky TV subscription you have. So if you don’t pay for Sky Sports, you won’t be able to watch it on your phone.

However, Sky Mobile does say that those without a TV subscription can at least access free content such as Sky News without affecting their data package.

The changes to Watch add another compelling reason to switch to Sky Mobile. The network already has an extensive array of perks.

Roll allows users to rollover any unused data into their Sky Piggybank, for use for up to three years.

Mix allows you to change your data allowance month by month, depending on how much you need. And Swap allows you to change your phone after a set period without changing your contract: once a year on Swap12 and once every two years on Swap24.

“Streaming films and TV shows on-the-go is now one of the most popular ways to pass time while travelling or commuting – and our new Watch offer makes it easier for our customers to stay up to date with the unmissable must-watch television, from Game of Thrones to F1 races, that we know our customers love,” said Sophia Ahmad, Director of Sky Mobile.

Read next

Joe Minihane

11 March 2019 Last updated: 08 July 2019
Category: News
Tagged: sky mobile

You may also like

Which network offers the best perks?

Which network offers the best perks?

We take a look at the incentives and sweeteners offered by the UK’s biggest providers.

guides - 26 May 2021
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: buyer’s guide to the best deals

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: buyer’s guide to the best deals

The best places to buy an iPhone 11 today.

features - 22 April 2021
How are mobile phone networks supporting people through Coronavirus?

How are mobile phone networks supporting people through Coronavirus?

See what your network is offering to help you during COVID-19.

guides - 12 April 2021
Roaming outside the EU: A network–by–network guide

Roaming outside the EU: A network–by–network guide

We take a look at how much UK providers charge for using your phone outside the EU.

guides - 12 April 2021
Sky Mobile and Virgin Mobile gift customers 10GB of data

Sky Mobile and Virgin Mobile gift customers 10GB of data

Customers get a boost during Coronavirus.

news - 09 April 2021
Sky Mobile announces iPhone 12 deals

Sky Mobile announces iPhone 12 deals

iPhone 12 deals with loads of extras for Sky Mobile customers.

news - 23 October 2020

Latest news:

back to top