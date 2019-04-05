 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
5G iPhone could be delayed

04 April 2019 Last updated: 19 December 2019
Rocky relationship with Intel could see Apple hold back next–gen iPhone.
5G hero phone

Apple’s 5G iPhone may be delayed, with problems with its Intel–made modem said to be to blame.

While rival mobile makers, including Samsung, are readying 5G smartphones for release this year, Apple’s next–generation device has long been pegged for a 2020 launch.

What is 5G? How fast is it? And when will it launch in the UK?

However, a new report, citing sources close to Intel, says the chip manufacturer keeps missing key deadlines with the development of the modem required to keeping the 5G iPhone ticking.

Intel 5G iPhone

Apple has reportedly grown tired of Intel’s inability to deliver samples of its new 5G modem, which is supposed to be complete and ready for testing within a new iPhone by early next year.

In the past, Apple has used Intel and Qualcomm, among others to develop modems and other key components for its iPhones. However, its current iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR have modems made exclusively by Intel.

With Apple locked in a legal battle with Qualcomm and rival Samsung unlikely to be willing to step up and offer its 5G modems for inclusion, it may mean Cupertino–based company has to delay its 5G iPhone until 2020.

That could prove devastating in the wake of slowing iPhone sales and the fact that 5G networks will be well established in two years’ time.

5G phone

Intel did not deny the claims about its tense relationship with Apple. In a brief statement, it said, “As we said in November 2018, Intel plans to support customer device launches in 2020 with its XMM 8160 5G multimode modem.”

2020’s iPhone lineup is expected to feature a refreshed design, with tweaked screen sizes, OLED display tech on each of the three variants and improved cameras.

A report earlier this week suggested the 2019 iPhone lineup would come with a bigger battery and the ability to charge other devices wirelessly.

Source

Fast Company

Joe Minihane

04 April 2019 Last updated: 19 December 2019
Category: News
Tagged: 5g, apple, iphone

Latest news:

