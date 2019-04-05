5G iPhone could be delayed

Apple’s 5G iPhone may be delayed, with problems with its Intel–made modem said to be to blame.

While rival mobile makers, including Samsung, are readying 5G smartphones for release this year, Apple’s next–generation device has long been pegged for a 2020 launch.

However, a new report, citing sources close to Intel, says the chip manufacturer keeps missing key deadlines with the development of the modem required to keeping the 5G iPhone ticking.

Apple has reportedly grown tired of Intel’s inability to deliver samples of its new 5G modem, which is supposed to be complete and ready for testing within a new iPhone by early next year.

In the past, Apple has used Intel and Qualcomm, among others to develop modems and other key components for its iPhones. However, its current iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR have modems made exclusively by Intel.

With Apple locked in a legal battle with Qualcomm and rival Samsung unlikely to be willing to step up and offer its 5G modems for inclusion, it may mean Cupertino–based company has to delay its 5G iPhone until 2020.

That could prove devastating in the wake of slowing iPhone sales and the fact that 5G networks will be well established in two years’ time.

Intel did not deny the claims about its tense relationship with Apple. In a brief statement, it said, “As we said in November 2018, Intel plans to support customer device launches in 2020 with its XMM 8160 5G multimode modem.”

2020’s iPhone lineup is expected to feature a refreshed design, with tweaked screen sizes, OLED display tech on each of the three variants and improved cameras.

A report earlier this week suggested the 2019 iPhone lineup would come with a bigger battery and the ability to charge other devices wirelessly.

