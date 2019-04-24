Oppo Reno Series unveiled

Fast–growing smartphone maker Oppo has revealed its new Reno series of smartphones. The trio of devices, the Reno, Reno 5G and Reno 10x Zoom, come with a string of cutting edge features designed to take on the best that Samsung, Apple and Huawei have to offer.

The biggest draw is the Reno series amazing pivot–rising camera, which is found on all three models. Home to a front–facing camera, earpiece and torch, this pivot rises in just 0.8 seconds from the top of each handset at an 11–degree angle and means there’s no need for an unseemly notch or bezel.

Oppo says the pivot has been stress tested and can be used more than 200,000 times, breaking down to around 100 times a day over a five year period. What’s more, a dedicated drop protection system means the phone can work out when it’s in free fall and retract the pivot to prevent damage.

The Reno series’ cameras are first rate, too. Leading the line is the Reno 10x Zoom. As its name suggests, this device packs 10x zoom capabilities, backed up by a triple lens setup. This includes a 48 megapixel main sensor with a large f/1.7 aperture, an eight-megapixel ultra–wide lens and 13-megapixel telephoto.

The impressive Ultra Night Mode 2.0 takes advantage of AI, HDR and noise reduction tech to produce night shots that look sharp and produce detail and brightness that rival handsets struggle to match.

The rear cameras are hidden beneath 3D glass, meaning the back of the phone sits flush to any surface, with no worries about the lenses becoming smudged or dirty.

The front-facing camera on all three Reno models crams in 16 megapixels with colour correction smarts designed to adjust skin tones and make selfies look the part, even in low light conditions.

Both the Reno 5G and Reno 10x Zoom come with Qualcomm’s top–end Snapdragon 855 processor, the first to work with a 5G modem. What’s more, Oppo has confirmed that EE will be its 5G launch partner in the UK, offering the Reno 5G exclusively on these shores.

The Reno series is available in Ocean Green and Jet Black, with the colour gradients changing as you move the phones.

The standard level Oppo Reno will be available from 10th May and will cost €499. The Reno 10x Zoom is set to hit shop shelves sometime in May and will retail at €799 SIM-free. And the Reno 5G is priced at €899 and should be available from early June.