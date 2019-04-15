Samsung Galaxy Fold goes on sale early

The long–awaited Samsung Galaxy Fold is up for air grabs now, despite the fact that it’s not due to be released until 26 April in the United States and 3 May here in the UK.

An official Samsung web page is currently allowing fans keen to get hold of the foldable smartphone to stump up for 24 month contracts and secure it without having to go through a reservation process.

U.S. punters can choose whether to take out contracts on T Mobile and AT&T, spreading the $1,980 cost out over 24 monthly payments of $82.50.

Eagle–eyed developers spotted the kink in Samsung’s system after the Korean tech giant opened reservations for the Galaxy Fold on 12 April to U.S. customers only.

Availability is extremely limited, with sources claiming the U.S. networks have just 4,500 devices each. That likely means that those who reserve a phone may not wind up getting one.

UK preorders are yet to go live, but with just weeks to go until the Galaxy Fold hits shelves, that’s likely to change over the coming days.

EE will be the exclusive network of the Samsung Galaxy Fold

Officially launched at Samsung’s February Unpacked event following months of speculation, the Galaxy Fold has a 7.3–inch OLED tablet screen that can be folded into a 4.6–inch smartphone.

It comes with 12GB of RAM and a hefty 512GB storage, as well as main triple lens camera packing two 12 megapixel sensors and a further 16 megapixel shooter. The selfie camera has dual lenses.

Android 9 Pie is on board too, with future Android Q updates expected to make the Galaxy Fold even more powerful thanks to Google throwing its weight behind foldable handsets.

Huawei’s Mate X will be the Galaxy Fold’s main rival, with a release expected later this summer.

