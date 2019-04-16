Samsung set to introduce Galaxy Note 10 Pro

Samsung appears to be priming a pro version of its next generation Galaxy Note.

A new tweet from renowned tech tipster Ice Universe has got tongues wagging about the Korean company’s plans, after he simply posted the words ‘Note 10 Pro’.

It’s not clear how such a device would offer more pro features compared with a standard Galaxy Note 10. Traditionally, the Note range has been the best phone Samsung has to offer, with the fastest processor, highest storage and features allowing it to be used as a PC as well as a smartphone.

Note10 Pro — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 14, 2019

A report last week from the tech company’s home country claimed that Samsung was readying four versions of the Galaxy Note 10, with at least one model packing 5G. That would most likely be the Galaxy Note 10 Pro.

Other models may include a more affordable take, similar to the recently launched Galaxy S10e. Samsung may also choose to vary screen sizes in a bid to appeal to different consumers.

A quad camera setup could also be lined up for the Galaxy Note 10 Pro, considering the forthcoming Galaxy S10 5G has a similar array of lenses. Of course, any Galaxy Note update would not be complete without new S Pen features, with Samsung keen to push the prowess of its smart stylus.

Samsung tends to reveal its Galaxy Note range in August. As in previous years, leaks are likely to become a regular occurrence over the summer, meaning we should have a clear idea of what to expect once launch day rolls around.

Samsung will be hoping to steal a further march on Apple’s iPhone range, which is due to be refreshed in September.