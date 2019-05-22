Samsung plotting all–new smartphone with 5x periscope zoom lens

Samsung is rumoured to be readying an all–new smartphone with a cutting edge camera for release later this year.

The handset is not the Galaxy Note 10 or an updated version of the Galaxy Fold according to Twitter tipster Ice Universe. Instead, they claim that the Korean company is readying a more ‘creative’ handset, without revealing any further information.

Believe me, the most creative Samsung smartphone in the second half of 2019 is not Fold or Note10, you just have to wait, don't ask me more. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 21, 2019

This latest tidbit comes just as Samsung is priming a new camera module with a cutting edge 5x periscope zoom lens. Such a lens allows for extremely detailed close ups and utilises tech that is more powerful than existing optical zooms found in most of today’s top–end smartphones.

Samsung is looking to take on Huawei’s P30 Pro and its periscope camera, which has won plaudits for its impressive images.

Word from sources close to Samsung’s supply chain is that the new camera is about to go into mass production, but that it won’t feature in the forthcoming Galaxy Note 10.

The latter is expected to keep the same camera as the Galaxy S10 5G, with a quad setup on the back up and dual selfie cameras up front.

What Samsung’s new phone will look like remains a mystery. But with the Galaxy Fold currently on hold, it may be a new foldable device or possibly a handset that comes with a pop–up front–facing camera, much like Samsung’s mid–range Galaxy A80.

Whatever happens, expect Samsung to push extra hard in late 2019 to win over sceptical iPhone upgraders and those not keen on rival Android phones.

