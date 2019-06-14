Apple Watch now available on O2 Custom Plans

O2 has confirmed that the Apple Watch is now available on its custom plans, allowing users to snag the top–end wearable on a flexible tariff from as little as £9.99 per month for the first six months.

Anyone with an iPhone on an existing O2 Refresh contracts can take advantage of the offer. They can get an Apple Watch Series 3 or Apple Watch Series 4, choose how much they want to pay up front (from a minimum of £20) and then decide how long they want to spread the cost, between three and 36 months.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is available for £9.99 for the first six months on a 36 month contract, rising to £14.99 per month after. The newer Apple Watch Series 4, with 30% larger display and more cutting edge tech, including ECG heart–tracking tech, can be picked up for £14.50 per month for six months, rising to £19.50 on a 36 month contract.

Those price rises reflect the fact that airtime worth £5 per month is free for the first six months. That’s an especially good deal and will allow new and existing customers to take full advantage of the Apple Watch’s superb cellular capabilities.

New research, conducted by YouGov for O2, has found that 81% of Brits feel trapped by fixed term contracts for mobile technology, and 89% agree that operators should make monthly contract payments more flexible.

“The mobile industry should offer greater flexibility to make the power of technology accessible for all. It can’t be right that rigid contracts and inflexibility are still stopping consumers from accessing the benefits and freedom of advanced technology like Apple Watch Series 4, offering breakthrough communication and fitness features,” said Mark Evans, CEO of O2. ”At O2 we believe that everyone should benefit from access to technology, so we offer customers the control and flexibility to build plans that best suit their needs.”