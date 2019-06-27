 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Honor promises Android Q for its most popular devices

27 June 2019
Statement comes as uncertainty over parent company Huawei continues.
honor-20

Honor has promised that its most popular devices will continue receiving the latest Android updates and security patches, despite ongoing concern about parent company Huawei and whether it will remain part of Google’s ecosystem.

In a statement, Honor said, “Anyone who has already bought, or is about to buy an Honor smartphone, can continue to access to world of apps as they have always done. All devices continue to be covered by our manufacturer’s warranty and will receive full service support accordingly.”

Honor 20 Pro purple blue hero 2 resized

“Our most popular current devices, the Honor 20 series, Honor 20 Lite, Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro, will be able to access Android Q.”

The news will be a relief to those who have recently bought an Honor smartphone. Huawei, Honor’s parent company, has been banned from dealing with U.S. companies, including Google. A temporary reprieve is due to expire in August.

Honor has not said when it will release Android Q for its devices, but with Google not due to launch a final build of the platform until later in the year, it’s likely to be some months before a launch date is confirmed.

Huawei Google Android ban hero

It’s also unclear how Honor plans to get around the wider issues between Huawei and U.S. authorities. Huawei is said to be building its own mobile operating system in order to subvert the ban, but whether such software will make it to Honor phones remains to be seen.

Joe Minihane

27 June 2019
Category: News
Tagged: honor, honor 20, android, huawei

