 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. June
  6. Oppo and Xiaomi tease plans for in–screen selfie cameras

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Oppo and Xiaomi tease plans for in–screen selfie cameras

03 June 2019
Rival Chinese mobile makers show off futuristic tech.
oppo-screen-selfie-camera

Chinese mobile makers Oppo and Xiaomi have both teased plans for phones that pack in–display selfie cameras, negating the need for a notch, hole punch or pop–up mechanism.

Oppo was the first to show off its plans, with its Vice President Brian Shen taking to Chinese social media site Weibo with a handset without a notch or dedicated selfie camera space. Shen’s demonstration shows a front–facing camera being fired up, giving a live view of a ceiling. He covers the camera with his finger to prove that it is giving a live view.

Soon afterwards, Xiaomi revealed a version of its popular Mi 9 smartphone using similar tech, with a caption reading, ‘No hole, no notch, no pop up camera’.

While this development is likely to please those who are not so keen on modern smartphones’ insistence on ditching bezels for divisive alternatives, the tech is still some way from prime time.

After unveiling Oppo’s take, Shen wrote, “At this stage, it's difficult for under-display cameras to match the same results as normal cameras, there's bound to be some loss in optical quality. But, no new technology jumps to perfection right away."

oppo-reno-pivot

It may be that Oppo waits until 2020 at the earliest to bring the tech to its phones. Its pop–up selfie camera has won plaudits, but because it’s mechanical there’s always the chance it may be subject to damage.

Xiaomi did not say when its in–screen camera would come to the Mi 9, either. With the tech still in its infancy, it’s best not to hold out on upgrading your phone.

Source

Engadget

Read next

Joe Minihane

03 June 2019
Category: News
Tagged: oppo

You may also like

Oppo Find X2 Pro review

Oppo Find X2 Pro review

Oppo's latest premium smartphone.

reviews - 09 April 2021
OPPO Find X3 Lite review

OPPO Find X3 Lite review

Here's our verdict on the cheapest edition of OPPO's Find X3 Series.

reviews - 08 April 2021
Oppo Reno2 series revealed

Oppo Reno2 series revealed

Amazing cameras at a great price.

news - 16 October 2019
Oppo RX17 Pro Review: a solid new entry in the mid-range market

Oppo RX17 Pro Review: a solid new entry in the mid-range market

A solid new entry in the mid-range market

reviews - 10 July 2019
Oppo Reno Series unveiled

Oppo Reno Series unveiled

New smartphones come with cutting edge pivot camera.

news - 24 April 2019
Oppo set to announce world’s first 10x optical zoom camera phone

Oppo set to announce world’s first 10x optical zoom camera phone

Should be announced tomorrow.

news - 15 January 2019

Latest news:

back to top