  3. News
  4. 2019
  5. July
  6. iOS 13 could allow wired transfer between iPhones

Uswitch Mobiles

iOS 13 could allow wired transfer between iPhones

04 July 2019
Leaked icon and source code suggest Apple is making it easier to transfer data between devices.
iOS-13-wired-transfer

A newly leaked icon found within a test version of iOS 13 suggests Apple could be planning on making it easier to transfer data from an old iPhone to a new one.

The third beta of iOS 13, which has just been released to developers, contains an image showing an older iPhone with Touch ID connected via a cable to a newer iPhone with Face ID.

Wired transfers of data between iPhones is not currently possible. Anyone who wants to restore backup to a new model has to either download data via iTunes on a Mac or PC, or utilise an iCloud backup.

The same version of iOS 13 has also thrown up some code pointing towards a new, wired transfer method, with Apple writing, "Keep your other iPhone connected to this iPhone and connected to power until the transfer is complete."

While developers have not been able to try the new approach, it’s likely future test versions may allow them to do so.

The move has raised questions as to whether the forthcoming iPhone 11 might come with a USB—C port, as Apple does not sell a Lightning–to–Lightning cable that would allow for such a transfer.

Analysts say Apple is likely to stick with a Lightning port on its 2019 iPhone range, with the possibility that it will offer a new cable for those who want to take advantage of the feature.

Source

9to5mac

Joe Minihane

04 July 2019
Category: News

