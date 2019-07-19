Potter fans unite! EE gets magical with free data

EE has partnered up with Niantic to give its customers a spell book full of exclusive bonuses on the brand new Harry Potter: Wizards Unite mobile game, starting with data-free gaming in the wizarding world throughout summer.

For any muggles out there who don’t know, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is the real world gaming sensation that's touted as the new Pokemon Go. It’s already proven to be a hit amongst gamers and Potterites alike.

EE customers on pay monthly plans can play as much Wizards Unite as they like, and it won’t use a drop of their data allowance all the way up to the 30th of September. Perfect to keep the kids entertained over the summer holidays.

Potter players will also enjoy exclusive in-game content through EE’s real-world stores, which appear in the game as “Fortresses and Inns”. Players can pop into stores to get “bigger and better” rewards, energy boosts and special assignments.

On top of these extras, new EE customers who sign up to 4G or 5G Smart Plans will get a Statute of Secrecy Supply Cache of in-game rewards worth £50, which they can use to buy more than 40 in-game items. New customers who pick Essential Plans will get a Statute of Secrecy Supply Case worth £20, which will give them up to 15 in-game items.

EE said: “We’re the UK’s best network for gaming – so we’re the natural partner for Niantic on Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, allowing fans to get the very most from the exciting new gaming experience on the go. With data on us and EE Inns and Fortresses to visit – EE customers can don their wizarding robes and lose themselves in the latest iteration of Harry Potter’s magical world.”

You can get a glimpse of what Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is like on EE’s super-fast 5G in our 5G road test, and check out some of their magical deals while you’re at it.